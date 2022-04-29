WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service is warning of wildfire risks across the Eastern Lake Ontario region.

According to the NWS, low humidity rates are expected to hit the region beginning on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. This will quickly dry dead grass and brush resulting in an elevated risk of wildfire spread.

This is predicted to impact Jefferson and Lewis counties.

A special weather statement remains active in St. Lawrence County due to fire weather concerns, and these conditions in the rest of the region could result in a similar weather alert.

Local residents are urged to be mindful of anything that could create a spark. Dry, dead plant material can quickly carry fire in the spring, resulting in wildfires.

As open burning is the single largest cause of wildfires in New York, the annual brush burn ban will remain in effect through May 14.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the weekend for fire condition updates.