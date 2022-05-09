ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Weather experts are warning of the increased risk of wildfires across Northern New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of St. Lawrence County regarding fire weather concerns.

According to the NWS, relative humidity values will plummet to almost 20% on Monday, May 9 and winds are expected to gust up to 20 miles.

Dry air and high winds combined with dry fuels in the region will contribute to wildfire risks.

This will impact Northern, Southern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County, as well as Northern Franklin, Eastern Clinton, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton, Western Essex and Eastern Essex.

Fire risks will include the cities of Massena, Norfolk, Fort Covington, Malone, Champlain, Plattsburgh, South Colton, Star Lake, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Dannemora, Ellenburg, Lake Placid, Newcomb, Port Henry, Ticonderoga, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur.

NWS warned that these conditions will allow fine fuels such as dead grass and leaf litter to dry out completely. Therefore, opening burning is not advised during this time.

To prevent additional fire risks, residents are urged to avoid throwing ignited items such as cigarettes outdoors, use caution when using flammable liquids and report any signs of fires to EMS personnel.

No burning permits will be issued during this time. New York’s annual burn ban will remain in effect through May 14.