WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dry conditions are leading to an increased risk of wildfires across the North Country.

To address these concerns, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Jefferson and Lewis counties on May 11.

According to the NWS, on Wednesday, relative humidity values will hit 15% to 25%, and there will be gusty northeast winds and full sunshine. The factors will lead to an elevated risk of wildfire spread, especially as dry fuels will be in direct sunlight.

These conditions will affect western and north-central New York throughout the day on May 11.

A similar special weather statement was issued across St. Lawrence County earlier this week and remains active.

Local residents are urged to be wary of sparks, as this could evolve into a larger blaze due to these conditions. If a fire were to start, the NWS warned that the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow quickly.

The statewide brush burn ban also will remain active through Saturday, May 14. No opening burning is allowed burn permits will not be issued during this time.