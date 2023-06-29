WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — You can smell it and see it once again.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires moved back into the Eastern Lake Ontario region on June 28. This ignited air quality alerts as the Air Quality Index hit unhealthy levels.

But scientists, such as St. Lawrence University Environmental Studies Professor Jon Rosales believe there’s more to these fires than meets the eye.

“This is what we expect with increased climate change and global warming,” Rosales stated.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2011 to 2020 was the warmest decade on record, which has impacted ecosystems.

“As the planet heats up, you have a warmer atmosphere,” Rosales explained. “You’re going to have more evaporation from the soil that could lead to vegetation dying. It could be plants or it could be trees in this case. As that dries out, it becomes tinder for fire.”

The connection between wildfires and climate change has been researched by agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA lists increased wildfires as one of its indicators for climate change. Since 1983, the National Interagency Fire Center has documented an average of approximately 70,000 wildfires per year.

Additionally, the ten years with the largest acreage burned by wildfires have all occurred since 2004, including the peak year in 2015.

Rosales noted that higher global temperatures combined with warmer weather has significantly increased wildfire risks.

“Right now, we have an El Nino that influences wind patterns, winds are coming from the Pacific right across the really warm desert into California, up across the country,” he said. “And that’s blocking a lot of the moisture that would be coming out from the Gulf of Mexico, in the Atlantic, up into Quebec and Ontario.”

The specific cause of the ongoing fires in Quebec and Canada has yet to be determined.

But Rosales expressed that he hopes the smoke in New York skies is a wakeup call for people in the area.

“We need to keep our forests intact so that the trees are going to continue to suck in carbon from the atmosphere because right now, it’s going in reverse,” he said. “We always say climate is what you expect, weather is what you get. So today’s smoky weather is weather, but what you could expect with climate change is that it could happen more often.”

More information on these scientific findings can be found on the EPA’s website.