Wildlife areas to open temporarily in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Previously restricted Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties will be open to the public for 16-days in August.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the opening of the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County, and the Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Areas in St. Lawrence County.

The WMAs in St. Lawrence County will be open to visitors from sunrise to sunset.

Perch River WMAs in Jefferson County will be open with the exception of the Mossentine parking lot and dike will be closed due to construction. In addition, Perch Lake proper will be open starting at noon until sunset daily. Visitors can only access the lake by foot.

These areas have been previously restricted to allow specific species breed and raise young without human interference.

All Wildlife Management areas will be open August 15 through August 20.

