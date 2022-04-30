ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued another special weather statement for most of St. Lawrence County. The conditions are specifically expected in northern St. Lawrence County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and southwestern St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, low relative humidities are expected across Northern New York this afternoon. On Saturday, a dry air mass is continuing across Northern New York with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 25% to 35% range by midday.

Since this will be the third day in a row of dry air, the NWS warned that leaf litter and dead grass have dried out considerably and could cause fires to quickly grow out of control. They also reminded individuals that a burn ban is in effect throughout the state until May 14.