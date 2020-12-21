Will the North Country have a white Christmas? Some areas have a 90% chance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some of us are dreaming of a white Christmas, but what are the chances it will happen in 2020?

The National Service out of Buffalo, N.Y., has determined the probability of a white Christmas for regions across New York State and the forecast is looking snowy for the North Country.

For regions to have an “official” white Christmas, the NWS stated there must be at least one inch of snow on the ground in the morning hours of December 25.

According to the National Weather Service, on the Tug Hill Plateau, there is a 90% chance of a white Christmas, with the Watertown area having between a 75-90% chance.

The NWS stated that this year, these statistics primarily depend on the track of an ongoing storm system predicted to hit the North Country during the early hours of Christmas Day, December 25, 2020.

To see the probability of white Christmas for other regions, see the map below.

The historical probability of a White Christmas (at least 1″ on the ground Christmas morning) (photo: National Weather Service Buffalo, N.Y.)

