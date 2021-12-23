WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With one of the biggest holidays of the year only days away, many are asking one question: Will the North Country wake up to a white Christmas this year?

According to the National Weather Service, for a region to have a “White Christmas,” there must be a snow depth of one inch or more at 6 a.m. on December 25.

Based on data collected from 1991 to 2020 by the NOAA, the North Country on average has a 60-75% chance of having a “White Christmas,” for those directly east of Lake Ontario. However, this factor jumps in the Tug Hill or Adirondack region, with a probability ranging from 75% to 90%.

NOAA/NWS

As many local communities in the North Country still have snow on the ground remaining from a snowstorm in mid-December, the chances for a “White Christmas” seem high in 2021.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo said that there will be active weather through the holiday weekend. Although clear on Thursday night, snow is expected to begin in the evening on December 24 in the Eastern Lake Ontario region.

Active into the holiday weekend. 1. Lake effect south of Lake Ontario this morning. 2. Light snow all areas tonight, ending as light wintry mix WNY. 3. Mild with rain for most on Christmas, but a wintry mix with ice is possible east of Lake Ontario. Stay tuned for updates! #NYwx pic.twitter.com/PgZSxwYkEV — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2021

According to the NWS, temperatures will reach a low of 21 degrees Farenheight, warming up to 35 degrees Farenheight on Christmas morning.

These above freezing temperatures could result in some ice throughout the day on December 25, but will cool back down to 30 degrees Farenheight by the nighttime hours. These forecasts include both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Moving north to St. Lawrence County, the National Weather Service in Burlington is predicting light snow through 1 p.m. on December 24.

Potential wintry mix late Fri PM thru Christmas. Snow mixes with sleet/freezing rain Christmas AM. Wintry mix lasts thru Sat eve, then changes back to snow early Sun AM. Light snow/ice accum & travel impacts likely. Still some uncertainty with this event and changes are possible. pic.twitter.com/jfehqdhsAB — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 23, 2021

A wintry mix is also forecasted to hit the region late Friday afternoon into Christmas morning. This could bring snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain into the morning on December 25.

The forecasts for both regions, potentially bringing light snow and ice accumulations are likely to have travel impacts.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the holiday weekend for all up-to-date weather forecasts, weather alerts and any potential delays in the region.