William P. Plante memorial fund donates to local organization during COVID-19 crisis

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The William P. Plante Memorial fund, honoring the life of Willliam “Bill” Plante, continued its yearly legacy of giving back to the community.

Every year, proceeds from community donations and annual fundraisers, the foundation donates to a local organizations for community projects, as well as an annual scholarship awarded to a local High School Senior who demonstrates a passion for contributing to the Northern New York community.

Since its formation in January 2018, the memorial fund has given three years of scholarships, donated to the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, and this year donated $1,000 to the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their annual fundraiser was postponed to 2021. But because of the success in years past, they had the ability to donate during a pressing time.

According to members of the board, the Volunteer Transportation Center was chosen with the help of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

“Once COVID-19 hit, people were forced into lock-down and the Volunteer Transportation Center was helping to deliver food to those in need,” says Michael A. Colello, a member of the William P. Plante Memorial Fund advisory committee. “They were very busy and needed help to cover those services, and understanding that this was a cause in the spirit of what the Foundation stands for and for what Bill Plante himself would have supported, the grant was made.”

The VTC is a volunteer based organization, but reimburses their drivers with a stipend for vehicle mileage. According to the center, every dollar donated results in two miles of transportation. With the $1,000 gift from the memorial fund, they hope to cover 2,000 miles.

The William P. Plante Memorial Fund will continue it’s annual boat cruise in 2021, with a confirmed date of July 10.

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit their website.

