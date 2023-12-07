CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the newly opened Wimpy’s Inn restaurant located at 11 Main Street in Canton at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 11.

Julia and Ethan Henry and their family transitioned the iconic Wimpy’s Inn food truck back to a brick-and-mortar location at 809 Ford Street in Ogdensburg in 2022 – close to where the original Wimpy’s Inn was located.

Julia has worked hard to carry on the family legacy and tradition which was started by her grandfather, George Wells, in 1948. The Henry’s are thrilled to now have another Wimpy’s Inn in Canton.

Wimpy’s Inn is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to eat in or take out. Call the new eatery at 315-276-5396 or order online at www.wimpysinn.com.

All are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at 11 Main Street in Canton at 11 a.m. Monday, December 11.