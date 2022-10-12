WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for gusty winds on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as the southeastern portion of St. Lawrence County.

South winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, are expected starting Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS has advised that strong winds will hit the Eastern Lake Ontario region, but the strongest winds will be along the Black River Valley and northerly slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau.

Gusty winds have the potential to blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down, which could result in a few power outages, NWS warned.

Residents were urged in the advisories to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high-profile vehicles.

Advisories for the three counties will take effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday and remain active until 5 p.m.