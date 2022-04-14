JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County residents should be prepared for high winds beginning on Friday.

The National Weather Service has expanded a moderate wind advisory to include Jefferson County starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15.

According to the NWS, southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected.

These conditions could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result. Residents are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

This wind advisory will remain active in Jefferson County until 7 p.m. on April 15. A wind advisory will also take effect in St. Lawrence County at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.