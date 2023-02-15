JEFFERSON, LEWIS COUNTIES (WWTI) — A wind advisory is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected. Residents are advised to secure any outdoor objects due to gusty winds that could blow any unsecured objects around.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in power outages.