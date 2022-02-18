WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High winds are expected in Jefferson County this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson County set to take effect at 7 a.m. on February 19.

According to the NWS, this was issued as southwest winds will average 25 to 35 miles per hour during a snowstorm set to hit the region on Saturday. Wind gusts may also reach 50 miles per hour.

Due to these high winds tree limbs may be blown down. Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects.

Winds may also cause power outages in the region.

Local residents are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

This wind advisory will remain active in Jefferson County through 4 p.m on Saturday, February 19. A winter storm watch will also take effect on Saturday morning and remain active through Saturday night.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates with any new closures or delays. Check back throughout the day for any new closures and all active weather alerts.