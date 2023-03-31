JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson County beginning on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The advisory will remain in effect through 5 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest winds up to 25 mph are expected with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Gusty winds could blow away unsecured objects. It’s also possible fore tee limbs to be blown down in these conditions, resulting in isolated power outages.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution while traveling, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.