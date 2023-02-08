JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson County.

The advisory will be in effect from Thursday at 10 p.m. through Friday at 10 a.m.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down, causing power outages.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. The community is advised to secure any outdoor objects.