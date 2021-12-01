Wind advisory issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gusty winds are expected to impact the region on Thursday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a wind advisory for the area immediately surrounding Lake Ontario, including Jefferson County.

According to the NWS, west winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Some of the strongest winds will occur near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

A wind advisory was also issued for Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties. The cities of Fair Haven, Oswego and Watertown will be affected.

Residents in these areas are urged to secure all outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

This wind advisory will take effect on Thursday, December 2 at 1 p.m. The weather alert will expire at 10 p.m. on Thursday.