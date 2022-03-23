NROTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis Counties on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, both counties will experience southeast winds 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour from 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The highest gusts are expected on the north and northwest facing slopes of the Tug Hill and in the Black River valley. The NWS warned residents that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and cause power outages.

Individuals traveling through the areas are advised to exercise caution when driving especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. The NWS also encouraged residents to secure outdoor objects.