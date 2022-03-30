NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A wind advisory has been issued for both Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday. During this time south winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected in the areas.

The strongest winds are expected on the north-facing slopes of Tug Hill. The NWS warned that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs, and cause power outages.

To combat the weather conditions residents are encouraged to exercise caution while driving, especially if they are operating a high-profile vehicle. The NWS also advised individuals to secure outdoor objects.