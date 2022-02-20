NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday in North Country counties.

The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service and will affect residents in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The areas will experience south winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

The NWS warned that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and may result in a few power outages. They advised residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.