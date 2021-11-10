Wind advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis County

A large tree uprooted onto Rt. 132 bringing down a massive array of power onto the roadway, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sandwich, Mass. Utility crews had to wait for the winds to subside before they could go up in bucket trucks to repair the damage. (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis County on Wednesday.

According to the advisory from the NWS, the advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday in both counties. They advised residents to expect winds from 20 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour during this time. The strongest winds are expected along the north and northwest slopes of Tug Hill.

The NWS warned residents that the gusts of wind could blow around unsecured objects and that tree branches could be blown down and result in power outages. They also encouraged residents to exercise caution when operating vehicles as well as secure outdoor objects.