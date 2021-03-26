Wind advisory issued for most of North Country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — As a cold front moves across New York State, the National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a wind advisory through Friday night.

The National Weather Service has warned that southwest winds will be consistent ranging from 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected. This will impact Jefferson, Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Wayne, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties.

According to the NWS, these gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, break tree limbs and result in isolated power outages. Additionally, travel in high profile vehicles will be difficult.

Local residents are urged to use caution while driving and secure outdoor objects.

The current wind advisory will remain in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2021.

The National Weather Service has also been issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings throughout the day.

