NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) — A wind advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. on Sunday for northern New York.

The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on March 6. According to the NWS, the effect will remain in place until 1 a.m. on Monday.

Northern New York except for the Champlain Valley should expect southwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour during this time. The strong southwesterly gusts are expected ahead and along a cold frontal boundary-crossing between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Downslope westerly wind gusts along the eastern slopes of the Adirondacks are also possible after its passage between 7 p.m. and midnight. The NWS warned that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution when driving, especially when operating a high-profile vehicle. The NWS also advised individuals to secure outdoor objects.