ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Make sure to secure loose outdoor objects before the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a wind advisory for the Northern and Southwestern portions of St. Lawrence County beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15.

According to the NWS, southwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour are expected beginning late morning on Friday, with gusts exceeding 55 miles per hour at times.

The strongest wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour will occur in the region between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Gusty winds have the potential to blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result. This will also affect Northern Franklin County.

Residents should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

The wind advisory will remain in effect through 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

