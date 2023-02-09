ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Northern St. Lawrence County.

The advisory will be in effect from Thursday at 7 p.m. to Friday at noon.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down, causing power outages.

Wind gusts are expected to be strongest before dawn on Friday morning and into the late morning hours.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution while traveling, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The advisory also extends to Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex counties.