Wind advisory issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a wind advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County.

The advisory will remain in effect from 1 a.m. on Monday morning to 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The winds will affect the Adirondacks, including the northern slopes from Malone to Chazy, the northern Champlain Valley, and northern Vermont, including Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans Counties.

Strong winds are also likely on Sunday night before the rain begins but are expected to decrease when the precipitation is at its heaviest. Winds are then expected to increase sharply once again on Monday evening as a cold front pushes through the region. During this time winds are expected to shift from the south to the west.

The NWS advised residents that the gusty winds could blow around holiday decorations and other unsecured objects. They also warned residents that tree limbs may blow around or fall, and some power outages should be expected.

Residents are encouraged to use caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Individuals are also encouraged to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings for updates on the situation.