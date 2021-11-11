Wind advisory remains in effect Thursday night for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Make sure any loose items outdoors are tied down or put away on Thursday night.

A wind advisory remains in effect later in the evening on Thursday through early Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, high winds will impact both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Beginning around 9 p.m., southeast winds will average 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in the region. The strongest winds are expected along the north and northwest slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau and in the Black River Valley.

The NWS warned that these gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. blowdown tree limbs and cause few isolated power outages.

Travel may also be difficult for high-profile vehicles. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when on the roads during this time.

The wind advisory will remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021. Check back with ABC50 for any updates to this weather alert.