WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for another cold night!

The National Weather Service has again issued wind chill advisories for the North Country, including in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

According to the NWS, beginning on Thursday night, very cold wind chills will hit the Eastern Lake Ontario region. Winds chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero are expected and will continue through Friday morning and continue throughout the day.

The coldest wind chills are forecasted between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday, January 21. Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day with high temperatures only climbing into the single digits. Winds will reach 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The NWS warned that these cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This will create potentially dangerous situations to be outdoors. Those who must be outdoors are urged to cover all exposed skin.

The wind chill advisory will remain active in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties until 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21.