LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Lewis County.

According to the NWS, the advisory will remain in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday. During this time residents in Lewis County should expect wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

Individuals are warned that the wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For this reason residents are advised to cover all exposed skin if they are outside.