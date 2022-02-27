NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for several Counties in the North Country.

According to the NWS, the advisory will affect Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Franklin Counties on Monday. Snow accumulations are also expected in the areas, as winter weather advisories remain in effect.

In Lewis County, the wind chill advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Monday morning. During this time wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. Additionally, there will be a winter weather advisory effect in the county until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The wind chill advisory for Jefferson County will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday as well. Wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero are expected during this time. Lake effect snow is also expected in the county with a winter weather advisory in effect until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The wind chill advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence and southern Frankling Counties will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday. During this time wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected in the areas. Snow accumulations are expected in the areas with a winter weather advisory in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The NWS is advising residents to slow down when driving and exercise caution on the roadways. They warned that the accumulation of snow combined with wind gusts could decrease visibility and make travel difficult. More information can be found on the National Weather Service website.