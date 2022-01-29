NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A wind chill warning for Jefferson and Lewis Counties will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the areas should expect dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero until 1 p.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service warned that the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

For this reason, the NWS advised residents to cover all exposed skin if they have to be outdoors. More weather updates can be found on the NWS website.