ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for several North Country counties.

The warning will affect St. Lawrence, southern Franklin, and western Clinton Counties. According to the NWS, residents in these areas should expect dangerously cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service warned that the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For this reason, the NWS advised residents to cover all exposed skin if they have to be outdoors. More weather updates can be found on the NWS website.