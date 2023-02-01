NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in currently in effect for the North Country and a wind chill watch will go into effect on Thursday.

The current winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday. Up to nine inches of additional snow is expected for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

Travel could be very difficult, even impossible in some areas, due to snow covered roads and limited visibility. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution when traveling.

The wind chill watch will go into effect on Thursday night and last through Saturday afternoon. Wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero will make for dangerous conditions. The National Weather Service warns that extreme cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes.

North Country residents are advised to create a plan for the extremely cold conditions, making sure homes have sufficient heat and cars are prepared for cold weather. During the extreme cold weather event, it is potentially dangerous to be outside. The National Weather Service is advising anyone going out into the cold to cover exposed skin and wear several layers of loose-fitting, light weight and warm clothes.