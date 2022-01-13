WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for a brutally cold weekend in the North Country.

The National Weather Service is warning local residents that beginning Friday, January 14, wind chill values will plummet, bringing dangerously cold wind chills.

In Jefferson and Lewis counties, wind chills may be as cold as 20 to 30 degrees below zero, and wind chills in St. Lawrence County may reach 40 degrees below zero. The lowest wind chill values across the region are expected to be between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15.

According to the NWS, these temperatures are dangerous as frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.

Experts urge individuals to limit time spent outdoors as frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes with apparent temperatures of 25 degrees below zero or less. If outdoors, dress appropriately.

The NWS advises wearing several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Layers can be removed to avoid sweating and subsequent chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded. Hats, facial covers and mittens are also recommended.

Wind chill watches will remain active in all three counties until 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15. Check back with ABC50 throughout the day on Monday for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.