WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Last night’s wind storm has caused travel advisories in the three-county area.

Jefferson County Sheriffs issued a travel advisory just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10. Sheriff Peter Barnett’s office noted the number of people without power in the county at around 29,000. The office also mentioned the number closed roads due to debris as well as downed tries and power lines.

The Watertown City Fire Department noted a pair of road closures. State Route 12 from Gotham Street to the city limits and Route 126 from the city limits to Overlook Drive are also closed.

The Lewis County Sheriffs Office has a travel advisory in effect. The alert was a no unnecessary travel warning, but it was reverted back to a travel advisory just after 12:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office said to use caution when traveling due to multiple downed trees, limbs and power lines in the area. Authorities also said to allow extra time to reach your destination and watch for debris in the roadway.