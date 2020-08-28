Winners announced for 1000 Islands art competition

Pictured Left to Right: Kirk Larsen, Judge, 1st prize – Evening Reflections by Lee Hanford, 2nd prize – Among The Reeds, Jan Byington, 3rd prize – River House by Drayton Jones (Susan Berry accepting), Honorable Mention Kathie Hulburt.

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a weekend of sunshine and painting, the winners for the 1000 Island Plein Air competition have been announced.

The annual competition brought artists from around the region to set up their easels at locations in Clayton, around the 1000 Islands, and Depauville.

The competition ran from August 19 through August 22, with final bidding and presentations on the 22 outside the River Muse Gallery and Studio in Clayton. A total of 15 artist entered the 2020 competition.

All artists were judged by nationally recognized Plein Air Artist Kirk Larsen, of Hicksville, NY.

And the winners are…

In first place, Lee Hanford’s “Evening Reflections.”

Second place was awarded to “Among The Reeds,” by Jan Byington.

The third place award was given to Drayton Jones for their peice “River House.”

Honorable Mentio was Kathie Hulburt, and People’s Choice award was Paul Taylor.

Portions of proceeds from artist entry fees and artwork sales were dedicated to support the Depauville Free Public Library, and the Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton.

The 2021 1000 Island Plein Air Artists Competition is scheduled for August 18 through 21.

