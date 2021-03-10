Winners announced for 2021 version of Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The chili has been tasted, the votes are in and the winners have been announced for the annual North Country Chili Cook Off.

The Volunteer Transportation announced the winner of the cook off on Wednesday, following a new format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The VTC confirmed that that L.E.A.’s Diner in Heuvelton received the most votes for the People’s Choice award and Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills collected the most donations.

L.E.A.’s Diner Owner Steve Bogardus expressed that they were “at a loss for words.” Adding, “we are shocked, honored and blessed to have received the most votes.” “It was a great experience for us and we had a lot of fun with it. We can’t thank our family, friends and amazing customers enough for their support.”

Additionally, after raising $560, Meme’s Diner Owner Brandy Snyder shared “My waitresses did such an amazing job selling the chili products and explaining what we were raising money for and my customers never hesitated to donate toward the cause.”

“We’re very happy with the participation both from the restaurants and from people in the community,” said VTC Director of Communications and Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau. “We’re very pleased with how everyone seemed to embrace the format for this special edition of the cook-off.”

The North Country Chili Cook-Off is typically held as a one-day event at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, and raises money for the VTC to support transportation for veterans ad their families.

However in 2021 due to current restrictions, the event was held at participating restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties throughout February 2021. According to the VTC, the event focused only on the “Professional” award category and was held in a “pub crawl” form, allowing for those to sample and vote for their favorite entries.

Combined, businesses raised approximately $28,000 for the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Papineau went on to express his gratitude regarding the efforts.

“The amount we were able to raise this year, thanks to all the restaurants participating and our amazing sponsors, is something for which we are very thankful,” said Papineau. “And, if we were able to bring even a little extra business to these establishments that have been hurt during the pandemic, that’s even better.”

Participants in the 22nd Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off included: Gram’s Diner, Adams; Spook Hill Bar and Grill, Adams Center; The Dockside Pub, Alexandria Bay; Sahara Restaurant, Carthage; The Church Street Diner, Carthage; Whistle Stop Tavern, Carthage; Zero Dock Street Restaurant & Bar, Carthage; River Bottom Bar & Grill, Clayton; Whiskey Jack’s, Constableville; The Cottage Inn, Copenhagen; Josh’s Riverside Restaurant, Croghan; Montague Inn, Lowville; Tony Harper’s Pizza & Clam Shack, Lowville; Boondocks Restaurant & Bar, Lyons Falls; River Valley Inn, Lyons Falls; Nu Pier Restaurant, Sackets Harbor; The Cottage Bakery, Three Mile Bay; Tavern230, Turin; Flashback Brewing Company, Watertown; Garland City Beer Works, Watertown; Mike’s Pig Pen, Watertown; Panera Bread, Watertown; The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown; Pearl Street Pub, Watertown; Pete’s Trattoria, Watertown; and Tug Hill Hideaway, West Leyden.