WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country has named its favorite chili.

On March 7, the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. announced the winners of its 23rd Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off. This fundraiser was held as a “pub crawl-style” event throughout the month of February and prompted chili lovers to try different variations at over 30 different restaurants in the North Country.

All funds raised through the cook-off benefitted the Volunteer Transportation Center to support transportation it providers for Veterans and their families.

After tallying the results, L.E.A’s Diner in Heuvelton New York was declared the winner after it received the most votes for the People’s Choice Award, which was also the winner of the 2021 completion.

“It was absolutely amazing to win again. We’re speechless. We’re at a loss for words,” Owner of the diner Steven Bogardus said in a press release. “Participating again was more exciting because there was more competition, which made it more fun.”

“It was a real Yogi Berra moment. It was like déjà vu all over again,” VTC Director of Communications and Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau added. “We almost couldn’t believe it but, after everything was counted and recounted to be sure, we saw each of them bring home the same honors they brought home last year. It was amazing.”

Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills also placed in the competition for the second year in a row as it collected the most donations and earned the Top Fundraiser Award. Meme’s Diner raised $1,000 this year, which was nearly doubled the amount they raised in 2021.

“We did not raise this money on our own. Knowing that our customers will get behind a good cause is always very humbling,” Meme’s Diner Owner Brandy Snyder expressed. “Seeing our customers participate and advocate for the Veterans is an amazing experience.”

The North Country Chili Cook-Off is typically held as a one-day event at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown on the first Saturday of February. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was held in 2022 at participating restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

In total, 34 businesses participated in the 2022 Chili Cook-Off and raised approximately $28,000 for the VTC.

“The amount we were able to raise this year is comparable to what was raised last year. And, as we continue to navigate our way out of a global pandemic, we’re thankful for anything we can raise to help us continue to provide the vital services we do for the community,” Papineau shared. “We thank the businesses and organizations that participated and our generous sponsors for making this happen.”

Papineau confirmed that the North Country Chili Cook-Off’s planning committee will be meeting soon to review plans for next year. The group is expected to focus on a hybrid model, which would include both this year’s format and a return to the traditional event in Watertown.