WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winners have been announced for local writing contests.

These were confirmed on May 5 at Jefferson Community College. Winners included seven students from across the North Country who submitted poetry, fiction and nonfiction pieces.

Winners of the 2022 North Country Writer’s Contest are listed below:

Poetry Winner: Michael L. Keck for “Black Creek, Croghan 1962”

Fiction Winner: Amanda J. Marshall for “Elaine Patterson of Solus Road”

Nonfiction Winner: Emily M. Levinson for “Farming as an Act of Letting Go”

Poetry Honorable Mention: James I. O’Connor for “June Hours”

Fiction Honorable Mention: Patrick L. Keck for “Work Language”

Nonfiction Honorable Mention: Margaret Taylor for “The Black Hair Experience: An Identity Crisis”



At the same event, JCC School of Arts and Humanities also unveiled Vol Black River Review, which is a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts.

Outstanding contributors for this year’s Black River River included Malachi R. Adkins and Zeo R. Turtura for creative writing, Vatressa S. Teamoh for music and Emma R. Corbett and Anna M. Snell for art.