Winners of Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest announced

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced the winners of the Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest today. The winners are “We Heart New York” created by Bunny Lake Films and “You Can Still Smile” by Natalia Bougadellis and Emory Parker.

Both winning videos will run as public service announcements.

The contest, which was launched by the Governor on May 5 and overseen by his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, asked New Yorkers to create and share a video explaining why New Yorkers should wear a mask in public. The state collected more than 600 video submissions from across the state and there were 186,000 votes cast in the contest.

“We launched the Wear A Mask New York contest to help spread the word about the importance of wearing a mask, and frankly this contest generated much more energy and excitement than I even anticipated,” Governor Cuomo said. “The tremendous level of participation demonstrates that people understand that a mask can be the difference between life and death. This is about their lives and this is about their community, and they’re engaged — because they are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving.”

“We asked New Yorkers to create ads about the importance of wearing a mask in public, and we received over 600 video submissions from across the state,” Mariah Kennedy Cuomo said. “Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who submitted ads, who voted, who shared ads, and helped spread this important message that it’s absolutely critical to wear a mask in public. And we’ll be continuing to reach out to New Yorkers for help in spreading the message about how we can get through this together because New Yorkers are clearly ready, willing and able to help.”

There have been over 363,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

