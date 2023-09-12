CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Young pianists from Canada and China claimed first-place prizes in the 2023 Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People.

This event was sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council. The competition was held September 8-10 at Maple Grove Estate, 596 West Broadway St., Cape Vincent.

The winners were as follows:

Junior Division (those not yet six months out of high school and younger)

1st Place ($3,000): Kenneth Chen, age 14, Markham, Ontario, Canada

2nd Place ($1,500): Ethan Wong, age 14, Syracuse, New York

3rd Place ($750): Claire Li, age 9, Fort Lee, New Jersey

Honorable Mention: Erdem Lukomyanski, age 11, Sackets Harbor, New York

Audience Awards: Kenneth Chen and Claire Li

Senior Division (high school graduates up to age 26)

1st Place ($2,500): Xiaoyu (Daniel) Tang, age 21, Yantai, Shandong, China

2nd Place ($1,500): Jianyi Gu, age 25, Guangdong, China

3rd Place ($750): Xiqiao (Brook) Zhang, age 22, Rochester, New York

Audience Awards: Xiaoyu (Daniel) Tang and Xiquao (Brook) Zhang

Augusta Cecconi-Bates Prize ($400): Xiqiao (Brook) Zhang

A total of 15 competitors from the U.S., Canada, and China participated in three rounds of competition, performing music by Chopin, J.S. Bach, and other classical composers. Judging was done by a panel of professional pianists/music educators against a professional-artistic standard based on the students’ performance.

The Cape Vincent Arts Council is dedicated to increasing opportunities for the enjoyment of and participation in cultural activities in and around Cape Vincent. For more information visit capevincentartscouncil.org.