MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Check your lottery tickets. A winning ticket worth more than $17,000 was sold in Malone.

The ticket, worth $17,211, was sold at Mountain Mart on State Route 11. The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket for the November 30 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers on the New York Lottery website to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, according the New York Lottery.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New York Lottery says a lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.