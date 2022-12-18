PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A top-prize winning lottery ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing in Philadelphia, NY, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket, worth $18,960.50, was purchased at Stewart’s Shop on North Main Street in Philadelphia.

New York Lottery said TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers online to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at online, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.