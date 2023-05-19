BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was someone’s lucky day in Brownville this week.

One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 18 TAKE 5 Midday drawing at the Stewart’s Shops #334 on 101 West Main Street in Brownville, New York, according to a press release from the New York Lottery.

This ticket was worth $19,587.50, the lottery confirmed. The game prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.