Winter conditions in Adirondacks and Catskills, backcountry visitors advised

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Backcountry visitors are being advised of winter conditions impacting both the Adirondacks and Catskills.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is advising back country visitors to prepare for winter weather while in the Adirondacks or Catskill regions. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos stated that “early snow and cold weather are providing good conditions for outdoor recreation,” but all visitors should prepare with proper clothing and equipment.

DEC Forest Rangers strongly recommend traction devices while hiking as current trail conditions can make travel difficult.

The DEC also recommends that all backcountry visitors carry snowshoes and trekking poles to avoid trail damage or sudden falls, crampons or other traction devices for icy portions and an ice axe.

Additionally, proper clothing includes layers of wool, fleece or other materials that wick moisture. Clothing items include a wool or fleece hat, gloves or mittens, wind and rain resistant outer layer and winter boots. Cotton clothing is strongly discouraged.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos commented on winter weather conditions.

“With people still looking for outdoor activities during the pandemic, now is a great time to take advantage of all the winter recreation opportunities New York has to offer,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “However, winter conditions can also be dangerous if you’re not prepared. Visitors exploring the backcountry should dress for the cold and use snowshoes and skis to navigate trails where appropriate.”

Backcountry visitors are advised to follow the listed safety guidelines this winter season.

Use four-wheel drive vehicles when traveling to destinations

Avoid walking on ice covered ponds; ice may not be thick enough to hold the weight of a person until temperatures fall below freezing for a period of time

Check weather before entering woods

Be aware of changing weather conditions

Dress properly in layers

Carry plenty of food an water; eat and rest often

Know the terrain and personal capabilities

Never travel alone and alway inform someone of intended route and anticipated return time

Travelers are also advised to carry a dry-pack with them at all times. A dry pack should include an ice axe, food and water, extra clothing, map and compass, first-aid kit, flashlight or headlamp, sun glasses, sunblock protection, ensolite pads, stove an extra fuel and space blankets.

In an Emergency visitors are urged to call 911. Forest Ranger assistance can be reached at 518-408-5850, or in the Adirondacks, call 518-891-0235.

LATEST STORIES: