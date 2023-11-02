WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A sure sign of winter is the return of seasonal parking rules on local streets.

With the calendar flipping over to November 1, cities are placing parking restrictions on their streets. These are used to help remove snow in case of overnight precipitation. These rules last until April 30 in most cases.

During the winter months from November 1 through April 30, there is no parking on any City street from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. Watertown’s Department of Public Works crews are out keeping our streets plowed during these times.

Here are a list of streets in Watertown that have restrictions.

Name of Street Side Location Bridge Street West From East Main Street to Moulton Street Bronson Street Both From North Rutland Street to Central Street Emerson Street South From High Street to North Rutland Street Franklin Street North From Academy Street to Thompson Boulevard Hamilton Street South East From State Street to Boyd Street Hillside Avenue Both Entire length Jefferson Street Both Entire length Maywood Terrace Drive Both Entire length Olive Street South From Mechanic Street to High Street Polk Street Both Entire length St. Mary Street North From Burlington Street to Mill Street Starbuck Avenue West East Hoard Street to East Division Street Woodruff Street North Entire length

Fort Drum also enacted winter parking rules on Wednesday. No parking will be allowed along streets and roadways on post from Nov. 1 through April 1, per Fort Drum Regulation 190-5.

Any vehicle in violation will be ticketed and given a fine. The vehicle may be towed at the owner’s expense if it impedes snow removal.