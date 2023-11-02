WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A sure sign of winter is the return of seasonal parking rules on local streets.
With the calendar flipping over to November 1, cities are placing parking restrictions on their streets. These are used to help remove snow in case of overnight precipitation. These rules last until April 30 in most cases.
During the winter months from November 1 through April 30, there is no parking on any City street from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. Watertown’s Department of Public Works crews are out keeping our streets plowed during these times.
Here are a list of streets in Watertown that have restrictions.
|Name of Street
|Side
|Location
|Bridge Street
|West
|From East Main Street to Moulton Street
|Bronson Street
|Both
|From North Rutland Street to Central Street
|Emerson Street
|South
|From High Street to North Rutland Street
|Franklin Street
|North
|From Academy Street to Thompson Boulevard
|Hamilton Street South
|East
|From State Street to Boyd Street
|Hillside Avenue
|Both
|Entire length
|Jefferson Street
|Both
|Entire length
|Maywood Terrace Drive
|Both
|Entire length
|Olive Street
|South
|From Mechanic Street to High Street
|Polk Street
|Both
|Entire length
|St. Mary Street
|North
|From Burlington Street to Mill Street
|Starbuck Avenue
|West
|East Hoard Street to East Division Street
|Woodruff Street
|North
|Entire length
Fort Drum also enacted winter parking rules on Wednesday. No parking will be allowed along streets and roadways on post from Nov. 1 through April 1, per Fort Drum Regulation 190-5.
Any vehicle in violation will be ticketed and given a fine. The vehicle may be towed at the owner’s expense if it impedes snow removal.