WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A sure sign of winter is the return of seasonal parking rules on local streets.

With the calendar flipping over to November 1, cities are placing parking restrictions on their streets. These are used to help remove snow in case of overnight precipitation. These rules last until April 30 in most cases.

During the winter months from November 1 through April 30, there is no parking on any City street from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. Watertown’s Department of Public Works crews are out keeping our streets plowed during these times.

Here are a list of streets in Watertown that have restrictions.

Name of StreetSideLocation
Bridge StreetWestFrom East Main Street to Moulton Street
Bronson StreetBothFrom North Rutland Street to Central Street
Emerson StreetSouthFrom High Street to North Rutland Street
Franklin StreetNorthFrom Academy Street to Thompson Boulevard
Hamilton Street SouthEastFrom State Street to Boyd Street
Hillside AvenueBothEntire length
Jefferson StreetBothEntire length
Maywood Terrace DriveBothEntire length
Olive StreetSouthFrom Mechanic Street to High Street
Polk StreetBothEntire length
St. Mary StreetNorthFrom Burlington Street to Mill Street
Starbuck AvenueWestEast Hoard Street to East Division Street
Woodruff StreetNorthEntire length

Fort Drum also enacted winter parking rules on Wednesday. No parking will be allowed along streets and roadways on post from Nov. 1 through April 1, per Fort Drum Regulation 190-5.

Any vehicle in violation will be ticketed and given a fine. The vehicle may be towed at the owner’s expense if it impedes snow removal.