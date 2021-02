LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter Storm 2021 is hitting the North Country, which is resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

Due to these conditions, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory for all of Lewis County on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli confirmd that the advisory means that caution is advised due to snow covered roads.

The travel advisory for Lewis County began at 9:02 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.