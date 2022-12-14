(WWTI) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

The warning begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect through 10 p.m. on Friday.

Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of up to 16 inches in some areas. The greatest snowfall is expected across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks.

Wind gusts will reach as high as 35 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch will follow, beginning late Friday evening and lasting through Tuesday evening. Heavy lake effect snow is possible with total accumulations of 9 inches or more.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, so drivers are urged to take caution. The widespread accumulating snow is expected to create dangerous travel conditions.