WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although travel advisories and winter weather alerts remain active in the North Country, few schools closed on Tuesday.

This is as most schools returned from a spring break the previous week.

As of 8 a.m., the only districts that had closed for the day were the Lowville Academy and Central School District, River Valley Mennonite School and the Town of Webb Union Free School District in Old Forge.

Multiple districts, however, did delay their start time by two hours for students and staff. This included the Belleville-Henderson Central School District, Copenhagen Central School District, South Lewis Central School District and Sandy Creek Central School District.

This winter storm hit the region in the evening hours on Monday, April 18. It is expected to bring up to a foot of snow in Lewis County and several inches in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County.

A travel advisory was also issued in Lewis County on Tuesday morning. Winter storm warnings will remain active in Lewis and Southeastern St. Lawrence counties until 8 p.m., as well as winter weather advisories in Jefferson and the rest of St. Lawrence counties.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for new closings and delays.