WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Businesses and colleges began closing early on February 25 in response to extreme winter weather that developed early in the morning.

This included Jefferson Community College, which by 7:30 a.m., had shut down its campus and canceled classes.

JCC also directed faculty and staff to no report.

A winter storm warning took effect in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties at 1 a.m. on February 25. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day and will taper off by Friday night. The warning is set to expire at 10 p.m.

